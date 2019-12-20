1872 Cup: Teams named for opening Glasgow v Edinburgh clash

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill has made ten changes as his side bids to keep their hands on the 1872 Cup, the annual inter-city double header which starts at Scotstoun tomorrow night.

Aki Seiuli continues at loosehead prop after making his first start for the club last weekend, with Fraser Brown and Zander Fagerson packing down alongside the New Zealander.

Scott Cummings and Jonny Gray start in the second-row, the third successive match for which the pair have been selected in the engine room.

Ryan Wilson shifts from blindside flanker to number eight in order to accommodate Rob Harley, as Callum Gibbins continues at openside to complete the back-row.

Behind the scrum there’s a return to the starting lineup for George Horne, the scrum-half lining up alongside Adam Hastings at half-back.

Huw Jones retains his place at outside centre, partnering fellow Scotland international Sam Johnson in the midfield.

Tommy Seymour – fresh from signing a contract extension earlier this week - is selected on the wing along with Kyle Steyn, with Ruaridh Jackson coming into the side to start at full-back.

Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie said:: “I'd expect to see a little bit of desperation in how the players perform. Edinburgh are a tough side with a good kicking game, so we need to be able to deal with that.

“It'll be an arm wrestle and we shouldn't be lacking motivation. We've been away from home in this fixture in the last few years, so it'll be nice to play in front of our family and friends ahead of Christmas this season.

“We're looking for a performance that reflects the importance of the occasion.”

TEAMS FOR 1872 CUP

Scotstoun, Saturday, 5.45pm kick-off, Live on Premier Sports 1. Number of club appearances in brackets

GLASGOW

15. Ruaridh Jackson (157)

14. Tommy Seymour (135)

13. Huw Jones (28)

12. Sam Johnson (57)

11. Kyle Steyn (20)

10. Adam Hastings (38)

9. George Horne (48)

1. Aki Seiuli (3)

2. Fraser Brown (95)

3. Zander Fagerson (87)

4. Scott Cummings (64)

5. Jonny Gray (106)

6. Rob Harley (222)

7. Callum Gibbins (C) (42)

8. Ryan Wilson (160)

SUBS

16. George Turner (40)

17. Oli Kebble (40)

18. Adam Nicol (14)

19. Adam Ashe (73)

20. Tom Gordon (11)

21. Ali Price (82)

22. Nick Grigg (63)

23. Niko Matawalu (120)

EDINBURGH

15. Blair Kinghorn (83)

14. Darcy Graham (26)

13. Mark Bennett (29)

12. George Taylor (14)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (49)

10. Simon Hickey (27)

9. Henry Pyrgos (30)

1. Pierre Schoeman (32)

2. Stuart McInally (140) CAPTAIN

3. Pietro Ceccarelli (19)

4. Ben Toolis (115)

5. Grant Gilchrist (142)

6. Magnus Bradbury (71)

7. Hamish Watson (103)

8. Viliame Mata (65)

SUBS

16. Mike Willemse (10)

17. Jamie Bhatti (8)

18 Simon Berghan (72)

19. Lewis Carmichael (39)

20. Jamie Ritchie (66)

21. Nic Groom (6)

22. Jaco van der Walt (47)

23. James Johnstone (45)