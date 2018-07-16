1872 Cup: Final Edinburgh-Glasgow match to be held at Scotstoun

The upcoming 2018/19 Guinness PRO14 season will once again see the 1872 Cup contested over three matches, with Scotstoun set to host the final game as a Glasgow Warriors home match.

The fixture, which sees Warriors play Edinburgh, will take place on the final day of the regular PRO14 season, following a review by Scottish Rugby.

Scotstoun will have an increased capacity for the showdown, but Scottish Rugby has confirmed that the match will still form part of Edinburgh’s season ticket package.

Season ticket members unable to travel to the match in Glasgow will be offered an additional ticket to any of Edinburgh’s home fixtures over the 2018/19 season as a replacement.

The first two matches, held over the Christmas and New Year period, will continue to take place at BT Murrayfield and Scotstoun respectively.

Richard Cockerill’s side won the trophy last year, recording 18-17 and 24-19 wins at Murrayfield, while Glasgow won the Scotstoun leg 17-0.

Since the competition was established in the 2007/08 season, Glasgow have recorded seven victories to Edinburgh’s four.

Originally a two-legged affair with each side hosting one match, the format was altered to three matches following the introduction of South African teams to the PRO14.

The expansion of the PRO14 saw Edinburgh and Glasgow assigned to different conferences, resulting in just one scheduled league fixture during the season.

To allow for the continuation of the 1872 Cup matches, two additional fixtures were scheduled by the organisers resulting in a three-legged format for the competition.

The winner is the team that wins most matches with aggregate scores now used as the first tie-break criteria.