12 uncapped players called up for Scotland's Autumn Series with Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan at Murrayfield

Gregor Townsend has a vast spectrum of experience spread across his 42-man squad for the Autumn Tests.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 7:00 am

He has included all of Scotland’s British and Irish Lions representatives in the group – including 85-time capped Stuart Hogg and the vastly experienced Finn Russell, Stuart McInally and Hamish Watson.

But included in the squad is a group of a dozen players still seeking their Scotland debuts.

They’ll be hoping to make an appearance against Tonga on October 30 or in front of a sell-out crowd at BT Murrayfield the following week against Australia. South Africa are next on the schedule with Japan rounding off the four game series on November 20.

Here is a look at who could be handed their first caps by the head coach over the next month.

1. Ewan Ashman

Sale Sharks - uncapped

2. Josh Bayliss

Bath Rugby - uncapped

3. Rory Darge

Glasgow Warriors – uncapped

4. Luke Crosbie

Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped

