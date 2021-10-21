12 uncapped players called up for Scotland's Autumn Series with Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan at Murrayfield

He has included all of Scotland’s British and Irish Lions representatives in the group – including 85-time capped Stuart Hogg and the vastly experienced Finn Russell, Stuart McInally and Hamish Watson.

But included in the squad is a group of a dozen players still seeking their Scotland debuts.

They’ll be hoping to make an appearance against Tonga on October 30 or in front of a sell-out crowd at BT Murrayfield the following week against Australia. South Africa are next on the schedule with Japan rounding off the four game series on November 20.

Here is a look at who could be handed their first caps by the head coach over the next month.

1. Ewan Ashman Sale Sharks - uncapped Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

2. Josh Bayliss Bath Rugby - uncapped Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

3. Rory Darge Glasgow Warriors – uncapped Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

4. Luke Crosbie Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales