Perthshire pupil Charlotte Gilmour is heading to America this summer as she becomes the first student from Strathallan School to be recruited to the Harvard Women’s Rugby Team.

The 17-year-old will join the ranks of the oldest rugby club in North America when she starts the next chapter of her education at the Ivy League institution.

As the head of Girls Rugby at the school, Charlotte has helped guide more girls into rugby.

Charlotte Gilmour, a 17 year-old pupil from Strathallan School, is heading to America this summer as she becomes the first student from the school to be recruited to the Harvard Women’s Rugby Team (Photo: Strathallan School).

Charlotte, who first picked up a rugby ball when she was 8 years-old, said it felt surreal to be recruited for the prestigious team.

She said: “I’m so excited to rise to the new challenge, they play a different brand of rugby in the United States so I can’t wait to head out there and get started.”

Charlotte was selected for the U18 Futures Scottish Rugby Squad in 2019 and has balanced her love of sports with her interests in engineering and sailing throughout her school career.

Off the pitch, Charlotte was awarded an Arkwright Engineering Scholarship in 2020 and as Captain of School she has taken a key leadership role at Strathallan.

Mark Lauder, Headmaster at Strathallan said: “Charlotte’s drive and commitment makes it easy to see why she has been recruited across the pond to one of the world’s top universities.

“Ever since she joined us, Charlotte has been an outstanding student, leading on initiatives and exemplifying our core values and school motto: hard work conquers all.

"Well done, Charlotte, we cannot wait to see what you do next.”

