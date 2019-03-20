Round Up: David Law looks to get back on track in Malaysia

David Law is hoping to get his season back on track as he joins Stephen Gallacher in flying the Saltire in this week’s Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

The Aberdonian has missed three cuts on the trot since his maiden win on the European Tour in the Vic Open and is keen to start firing on all cylinders again in the $3 million event in Kualu Lumpur.

Glasgow Airport employees Sarah Hopkins (L) and Chantelle Docherty with the Solheim Cup trophy on the runway at Glasgow Airport.

“My game hasn’t been good since I won but probably not as bad as my scores suggest,” said Law, referring to him having carded an 80, two 79s and not broken 70 in his past six rounds.

“I went down to see Alan [McCloskey, his coach] early last week after Qatar and hit a load of balls all week to try get my swing back to normal after two weeks of playing in the wind.

“My game feels back in a good place and I’m excited for the week. This is a tournament I wasn’t planning on playing at the start of the season, but it’s certainly nice to get into.”

Law now has Davy Kenny, Paul Lawrie’s old caddie, on his bag and said of that link up: “I’ve known him for years and is someone I’ve always wanted to have as a caddie.”

Sam Locke, left, and Craig Lawrie, right, with Alex Brown, NorDan UK's managing director

Gallacher is making his third appearance in an event co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour, having finished 15th behind Australian Marcus Fraser in 2016.

India’s Shubhankar Sharma defends the title in a field that includes Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington as he makes his first outing since suffering a wrist injury last November. “There’s a certain amount of mobility issues and I need to work on the strength, but in general it’s right on track,” said the Irishman.

***

Glasgow Airport has been announced as an official sponsor of this year’s Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

Many of the 100,000 expected spectators for the event in September will arrive at the long-haul hub.

“Scotland is famous for its warm welcome and with Glasgow Airport as an official sponsor, the golfers, officials and thousands of fans set to land here in September are guaranteed a memorable first impression,” said Joe FitzPatrick, Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing.

***

Sam Locke, last year’s Open Silver Medal winner, and his Five Star Sports Agency stablemate Craig Lawrie have both secured tie ups with leading window and doors manufacturer NorDan UK Ltd.

The pair, who are both managed by Paul Lawrie, will wear the distinctive company logo on the front of their headwear.

“As an established business in Aberdeen for over 35 years and the market leader in the North of Scotland, we are delighted to be associated with the guys and with Paul Lawrie,” said Alex Brown, NorDan UK’s managing director.

***

Aboyne’s Shannon McWilliam is just two shots off the lead after the opening round of the Italian International Ladies Amateur Championship at Circolo Golf Is Molas in Sardinia.

Making the best start among four Scots, the Curtis Cup player carded a level-par 70 to sit joint-fifth as home player Emile Alba Paltrinieri set the pace along with England’s Lily May Humphreys.

Hazel McGarvie fared next best among the Scots with a 78 while Connie Jaffrey and Louise Duncan both carded 82s.

With the best two scores counting, Scotland are sitting eighth in Nations Cup, eight shots behind leaders Italy.