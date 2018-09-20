Rangers' likely starting XI for Villarreal tie

Rangers have been rocked by a series of injuries and suspensions in the lead up their crunch match with Spanish giants Villarreal.

Alfredo Morelos and Jon Flanagan are both suspended ahead of the tie with La Liga outfit Villarreal.

Rangers likely lineup for Villarreal tie (Photo: LineupBuilder)

Key trio Ovie Ejaria, Ryan Jack and Gareth McAuley will also be watching from Glasgow as they failed fitness tests.

Steven Gerrard has already confirmed that Kyle Lafferty will take the place of their absent Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Rangers boss said: "Kyle will lead the line and there are no secrets," he said. "He goes into the game in good form and in a good place.

"He's the type Villarreal won't be used to playing on a weekly basis as he has different attributes to a typical La Liga striker."

Speaking ahead of the tie the Northern Irishman stated: "It gives me the chance to show what I'm capable of doing,"

"Alfredo missing is a big blow," he said. "But hopefully, if I'm given the chance, I can put one away."

Likely Rangers XI: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Coulibaly, Arfield, Halliday, Kent, Candeias, Lafferty