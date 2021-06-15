Andy Murray will make a long-awaited return to competitive tennis action at the Queen's Club after three months sidelined through injury.

Murray, who pulled out of the French Open and hasn't played singles since Rotterdam in March, will compete at Queen's 2021 this week as Wimbledon draws nearer.

The Scot skipped the clay court grand slam after feeling discomfort in his groin and opted to prioritise the grass court season, which sees a return of Queen's and Wimbledon.

Both tournaments were cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

When is Queen's 2021?

The world's top tennis stars return to Queen's in 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic meant there was no tournament in 2020.

This year's action begins on Monday 14 June and runs through the week until Sunday 20 June, prior to Wimbledon starting on Monday 28 June.

Former British No.1 Murray has been drawn against Benoit Paire of France in the first round of the Cinch Championships on Tuesday 15 June (estimated start time 2.40pm).

Where is Queen's 2021 being held?

The Queen's Club Championships, to give the tournament its official title, will be played at London's historic Queen's Club in West Kensington.

Queen's Club has hosted the event since 1979 and has attracted some of the world's best tennis players from John McEnroe and Lleyton Hewitt to Rafael Nadal and Murray.

Alongside Murray, fellow Brits Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Fran Jones will grace the Queen's Club in 2021.

What is the Queen's 2021 order of play?

First round singles matches are predominantly played across the first two days of the championships before second round games are played Wednesday and Thursday.

Quarter finals are scheduled to take place on Friday before the semi finals on Saturday and final on Sunday, which will also see the final of the doubles competition.

The action doesn't tend to start before 12 noon on centre court and slightly later at weekends and on other courts, though the schedule is heavily dependent on the weather.

How can I watch Queen's 2021 on TV?

Queen's is available to watch through BBC Sport coverage.

The tournament action can be watched live each day of the week through BBC TV channels, the red button, BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website and app.

Coverage of Sunday's Queen's final will be shown live on BBC One from 1pm-4pm.

Who is favourite to win Queen's 2021?

Murray is among the pre-tournament favourites to win the men's Queen's 2021, though Italian Matteo Berrettini is the clear frontrunner at 4/1 with online bookies.