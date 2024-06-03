Tennis players are amongst the wealthiest sports people on the planet - a single Grand Slam title earns you well over £2 million and there are four of them every year.
Add in money-spinning advertising and sponsorship deals, personal appearances and shrewd investments, and these court heroes can become fabulously wealthy.
Here are the top 10 richest men’s tennis stars in the world in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
1. Roger Federer
Swiss star Roger Federer is the richest tennis player in history, with an estimated fortune of $550 million. Now retired, he won 20 majors in a career that saw him top the word ranking for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks. Uniqlo reportedly paid Federer around $30 million a year to use their tennis apparel.
2. Novak Djokovic
Since turning pro 2003 Serbian Novak Djokovic has earned a cool $240 million in prize money and sponsorship. He's been ranked world number one for a record 427 weeks and has won an incredible 24 Grand Slams - more than any other player.
3. Rafael Nadal
Spain's Rafael Nadal has an estimated fortune of $220 million. Second only to Djokovic when it comes to Grand Slam titles, he's won 22 major titles, including a record 14 French Open trophies. He won an amazing 81 consecutive matches on clay - another record in the open era.
4. Pete Sampras
Before retiring in 2002 Pete Sampras has won a then-record 14 major titles, amassing a fortune of around $150 million. Pistol Pete was ranked world nuber one for 286 weeks and attracted lucrative sponsorship deals with the likes of Nike and Sergio Tacchini.