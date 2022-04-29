Taking place over 17 days in the run up to the two-day final concluding on the May Bank Holiday Monday, the World Snooker Championship has long been a favourite fixture on the British sporting calendar for armchair potters.

Last year saw Mark Selby claim his fourth World Championship title with an 18-15 victory over Shaun Murphy as crowds returned to The Crucible for the first time after the pandemic limited audiences.

And the 2022 tournament has already delivered plenty of entertainment, including a memorable maximum 147 break from Neil Robertson.

Four players are now slugging it out for a sought after spot in the final – with Scotland’s John Higgins taking on England’s Ronnie O’Sullivan and Welshman Mark Williams battling England’s Judd Trump.

Whoever triumphs, it's looking like a vintage final, with all four amongst the finest players to ever play the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final.

When is the World Snooker Championship final?

John Higgins is looking to win a fifth world title.

The final is the best of 35 frames (so the first to 18 wins) and takes place over four sessions on Sunday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2.

The first session starts at 2.30pm on Sunday, followed by an evening session at 7pm.

On Monday there are two further sessions starting at 2.30pm and 7pm.

Can I watch the final on television?

Both the BBC and Eurosport will provide coverage of all sessions of the final in full, live from The Crucible in Sheffield.

The programmes following the snooker will be delayed if the final runs on – like it did in 1985 when Denis Taylor famously beat Steve Davis in a final frame thriller that finished at 12.23am and was watched by a record audience of 18.5 million viewers.

Who has won the most World Championships?

Stephen Hendry holds the record for the most world titles in the modern era, having won the tournament seven times. He is also the youngest ever winner, having been only 21 when he claimed his first title in 1990.

Ray Reardon, Steve Davis, and Ronnie O'Sullivan have each won six titles, while John Higgins and Mark Selby have won four, with John Spencer and Mark Williams having claimed four.

So, if Ronnie O’Sullivan wins this year’s tournament he’ll tie Stephen Hendry for the most titles, while a triumph for John Higgins will see him move to third spot by himself.

How many 147s have there been at the World Snooker Championship?

There have only ever been 12 maximum breaks in the history of the competition, with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry recording three each.

The other players to have achieved the ultimate snooker feat are John Higgins, Ali Carter, Mark Williams, Jimmy White, Cliff Thorburn and now Robertson have also achieved the feat once.

How much money will the winner get?

A total of £2.395 million in money is up for grabs at the World Snooker Championship, with the winner handed a cheque for a hefty £500,000.

The runner-up gets a consolation cheque for £200,000, the semi-finalists £100,000, quarter-finalists £30,000, second round players £30,000, and even those who fail to win a match are handed £20,000.

In addition, Neil Robertson will get £40,000 for his maximum 147 break, and will likely also win the price for the highest break in the tournament – an additional £15,000.