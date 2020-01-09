World champion Josh Taylor in shock split from Barry McGuigan's Cyclone group

Unified super lightweight world champion Josh Taylor has severed ties with Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions to sign a multi-year deal with Las Vegas-based Top Rank.

The undefeated Prestonpans fighter finished 2019 as the division's No.1 having won the IBF title in May before adding the WBA strap, Ring Magazine belt and Muhammad Ali Trophy, as winner of the World Boxing Super Series, following an enthralling 12-round victory over the previously undefeated Regis Prograis at London's O2 in October.

The deal, which will see the 29-year-old's future bouts broadcast exclusively by ESPN, will also put an end to Taylor's relationship with trainer Shane McGuigan, Barry's son. Both Barry and Shane have been in the Scot's corner since the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medalist turned professional in summer 2015.

However, the lure of operating under the banner of Top Rank, whose stable includes undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford and Britain's own Tyson Fury, has proved too good an opportunity to knock back.

Cyclone said they were "very disappointed" with the news and insisted Taylor remained under contract to them.

A statement from the promoter read: "We are very disappointed to read the news today that Josh Taylor has signed a promotional agreement with another promotional company.

"Josh is under an exclusive worldwide promotional contract with Cyclone Promotions.

"We have successfully brought Josh to the pinnacle of the sport from the day that he turned professional, including working alongside other stakeholders in boxing to deliver him the biggest fights.

"Most recently, Josh became IBF World Champion in May 2019 then unified champion in October 2019, and we have been working since then to plan the next stage of his career.

"We are saddened that Josh has felt the need to attempt to break his contract in this manner and frustrated at those who have caused him to do so."