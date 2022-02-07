Winter Olympics 2022: What time is Team GB’s mixed curling semi-final and how to watch live?

After successfully taking on China’s mixed curling doubles team this weekend at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Scottish curlers Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat will face Norway in today’s (Monday February 7) mixed doubles semi-final.

Team GB’s mixed curling team triumphed against China in a tense match on Sunday, which saw Dodds and Mouat rebound from 4-1 down at the half point of their match against Fan SuYuan and Ling Zhi to claim a 6-5 win.

Curling Olympics: What time is the Winter Olympics mixed curling doubles final and how to watch? (Image credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images)

Dodds and Mouat now face an additional challenge against Norway in the curling mixed doubles semi-final to be in with a medal-winning chance and make it through to the final rounds at Beijing 2022.

Here’s how to watch Dodds and Mouat at the Winter Olympics in Beijing live, and what time the GB v Norway mixed doubles curling semi final will get underway at the Winter Olympics 2022 today.

What time is GB v Norway mixed curling semi-final today?

With an eight hour time difference between the UK and Beijing, the mixed curling doubles semi-final at Beijing 2022 will take place at approximately 12pm on Monday February 7.

Dodds and Mouat’s peformance in Monday’s semi final game will decide their medal winning chances at this year’s Winter Olympics.

Their success so far means that they are already guaranteed a medal at Beijing 2022.

The Scots will play again on Tuesday February 8 in either a second match for bronze at 6.05am or gold at 12.05pm.

How to watch GB v Norway mixed curling semi-final live

While plenty of Winter Olympics sport coverage is being broadcast daily on BBC One during weekdays, as well as on BBC Two and iPlayer, those looking to watch every moment of Team GB’s semi-final match against Norway can only do so with a Discovery+ subscription.

Discovery+ have full rights to live coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing for 2022, with their partnership with Eurosport allowing viewers to tune into several different live feeds of the games’ winter sports in full.

Replays and selected live coverage of Beijing 2022 will be available on BBC iPlayer and TV red button throughout the day over the course of this year’s Winter Olympics.

