Nick Kyrgios, the so-called ‘bad boy of Tennis’ will get his shot at the Championships on Centre Court against Brandon Nakashima today.

However, Kyrgios maintains that he is more focused on his next potential opponent.

After a crushing loss to Rafael Nadal back in 2019, the unseeded Australian tennis star is hoping for a rematch.

Nick Kyrgios reacts after winning his Men's Singles third round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas during day six of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: July 2, 2022.

However, both men have to win two more matches before they reach that stage.

Where and when can I watch Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon today?

The ‘Kyrgios vs Nakashima’ match will be available on BBC One today at 1:30PM (July 4).

Multi-court coverage can be watched on livestream on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport app (or website), and the red button.

Wimbledon Highlights: Where to watch Kyrgios’ match highlights

The daily Today at Wimbledon highlights programme will be available on BBC Two and across BBC’s other digital platforms at 8:30 PM (July 4).

Kyrgios Controversy Explained: Why all eyes are on ‘Wimbledon’s bad boy’ today

For better or for worse, Nick Kyrgios cannot seem to take to the court without making headlines.

The Australian’s opening match at 2022’s Wimbledon tournament where he overcame British Paul Jubb in an epic five-set thriller was controversial.

It was tainted by several misconducts, including calling a lineswoman a ‘snitch’ and spitting towards a ‘disrespectful’ spectator.

During his chequered past Kyrgios has racked up thousands of pounds in fines, so a little controversy is not uncharted territory for the unseeded player.