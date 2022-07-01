Wimbledon 2022: What Brits are in action at Wimbledon today? How many Brits are left at Wimbledon?

Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson will bid to reach the fourth round of the men’s and women’s events respectively when they take to the court on Friday.

Watson, who has made it to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in five years, is first up when she takes on unseeded Kaja Juvan on Court 1 at 1pm. The Guernsey player lost to the Slovenian 6-1 6-4 at the US Open in September.

“I’m pretty relaxed about it right now,” said Watson, who has knocked out Tamara Korpatsch and Wang Qiang.

“I’ve been here before. I’m just taking it step by step, match by match.

“I feel, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve been on the tour many years now, my highs aren’t as high, but my lows aren’t as low.”

Ninth seed Norrie, meanwhile, like Watson, is looking to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time, having lost to Roger Federer in four sets in round three last year.

He takes on unseeded American Steve Johnson on Centre Court this evening, with the match due to begin around 4.45pm.

Cameron Norrie celebrates after beating Jaume Munar in the men's singles second round on Wednesday. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

"It's another opportunity to embrace the pressure, embrace the challenge of trying to make the second week," said Norrie, who knocked out Spanish duo Pablo Andújar and Jaume Muna in rounds one and two.

"I want to do it for me and my team, to prove that I can do it at Slams, not just at other tournaments. It's Wimbledon. I just want to do well here and play my best tennis.

"This is the biggest tournament of the year for me, being at home, in front of all the fans. I just want to do it to enjoy that moment."

The other two surviving Brits – Katie Boulter and Liam Broady – are in third round action on Saturday.

Boulter, who knocked out last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova in round two, next takes on France’s Harmony Tan, who followed up her victory over Serena Williams by defeating Sara Sorribes Tormo.