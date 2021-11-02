Why one Scotland bowler is licking his lips despite tough World Cup tests

Josh Davey of Scotland in bowling action.

The 31-year-old is set to lead the Scotland attack in Dubai against New Zealand tomorrow [Wednesday] in their first Group Two Super 12s match since they were defeated by Afghanistan and Namibia last week.

Currently New Zealand are ranked fourth in the world in the T20 format with matches against third in the world India and second in the world Pakistan to come on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Scotland will be big underdogs in all three matches, but Davey said: “This is what World Cups are about, the chance to play the best teams in the world.

“You can challenge yourself to see where you are personally and also we can earmark where we are as a team against these nations.

“It’s going to be tough, but this is why you play in these tournaments, to grow the side and learn.

“In terms of my bowling so far, I’ve just tried to keep things as simple as I can and play the percentages.

“Coming off the back of the county season with Somerset I’ve developed some gameplans that have been fairly successful so I’m just trying to stick to those and take them to the next level – and, if I execute, the plans generally work.

“I’ve bowled pretty well throughout the tournament so I’m pretty happy.”

Against Afghanistan last Monday the 14th in the world Scots were simply blown away and versus Namibia last Wednesday they lost three wickets in the opening over and never recovered.

Now Davey wants them to rediscover the form that saw them beat Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman in the First Round.

“We had belief coming into the Super 12s, there’s been a couple of disappointing results since, but I don’t think that belief has gone,” he states.