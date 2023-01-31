After years of back and forth, Love Island star Tommy Fury is just weeks away from stepping into the ring to face off against YouTuber Jake Paul, but just who is Tommy Fury and what is their beef?

Tommy Fury (left) and Jake Paul (right) have been engaging in a war of words via Instagram over a challenge to fight in the boxing ring (Getty Images)

Love Island star Tommy Fury and YouTuber Jake Paul have found themselves in the midst of some social media “beef”. To the delight of their fans, the two have been engaging in a war of words via social media over a challenge to fight in the boxing ring.

So, who is Tommy Fury, how did the situation with Jake Paul begin - and what is the latest update? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Tommy Fury?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Fury, 23, shot to fame during the 2019 series of reality TV show Love Island. During his time in the villa, the professional boxer, from Manchester, met his current girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

Molly-Mae, also 21, is a social media influencer from Hertfordshire. The pair went on to become runners-up in the ITV2 dating show after finding love, and they now live together in Cheshire. Fury had taken time off from boxing to feature on the show, but took the sport back up professionally after the series ended.

Molly-Mae and Tommy have since announced the birth of their first child on social media; a healthy baby girl.

Is Tommy Fury related to Tyson Fury?

It’s no surprise that boxing is in Fury’s blood, since he is the half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury. The pair have different mothers but the same father, John Fury, who was also a professional boxer during the 1980s and 1990s.

Tyson has been a well-known boxer for over a decade so has helped to boost Fury’s profile in the sporting world. Since becoming professional, Fury, who is 6ft tall, has scored five wins. He extended his undefeated record last weekend during the fight against Williams.

What is the situation between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul?

Two years ago the celebrity “argument” kicked off after Tyson challenged Paul to fight his younger brother on Twitter. Tyson was praising Fury’s performance after he defeated Williams when he wrote at the bottom of the Tweet: “Jake Paul, where you at?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The American YouTuber, who has only recently entered the boxing world, was quick to respond. He said: “He calls me out to fight someone – his brother! I didn’t even know he had a brother.

“You are Fury’s little brother? If you want to do something don’t let your brother do it for you.”

Paul, who has 21.8 million Instagram followers and has described himself as “the future of boxing”, proceeded to challenge Fury to call him out on social media himself if he wanted a boxing match. Fury didn’t hesitate to reply to Paul, 26, in his own Instagram video.

Walking through his house, Tommy warned Paul: “Mr Jake Paul, I don’t need anybody to do my dirty work. I’ll call you out right now myself.

“You can fight me any time, any place, anywhere. All you’ve got to do is get in touch.”

Predictably, the war of words between the pair greatly amused their followers, with many wondering how Paul would respond to the call-out. Sure enough, Paul posted another video to Instagram targeting the former reality TV star.

Putting on a fake English accent, he declared: “Crikey this is my big moment! Tyson, Tyson, big brother Tyson, Jake Paul has responded to your tweet! He has called me out!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the latest update?

The feud between the pair has only worsened since this time as Jake Paul recently ‘cruelly trolled’ the new parents on social media. After Molly-mae wrote a post confirming the news of her first-born child being born with a picture of her and a caption that read “23/01/23.” Paul responded with “Just in time to watch your dad get knocked out.”

His remark was called ‘vile’ by many critics.

Will there be Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul?

According to Sky Sports, Love Island star Tommy Fury and YouTuber Jake Paul will have their fight on February 26 in Saudi Arabia.