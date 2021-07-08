Wimbledon 2021 has proved a dramatic tournament so far, with Serena Williams retiring with an injury after slipping on Centre Court in the first round and Andy Murray – the three-time Grand Slam winner and wildcard – making it through to the third round after being spurred on by the crowd.

Murray made a bittersweet exit from this year’s much-awaited tournament in his round three match against Canadian 10th seed, Denis Shapovalov, as did British number one Dan Evans in his match against Sebastian Korda and 18-year-old star Emma Raducanu in her fourth round match on Manic Monday (July 5).

When is the Wimbledon final 2021? What time is the final? Who is still playing in the men's and women's singles? (Photo credit: Steven Paston/PA Wire)

After Swiss tennis extraordinaire and winner of 20 Grand Slams, Roger Federer, was knocked out in the quarter final by Polish 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz yesterday (July 7), the Men’s Singles semi finals now await fans on Friday July 9 ahead of the final.

Here’s what you need to know about the Wimbledon finals this year and who will competing in the next stages of the Men’s and Women’s Singles.

When are the Wimbledon 2021 finals?

The finals of this year’s championships will take place this weekend on July 10-11.

The Women’s Single Grand Slam final is due to take place on Saturday July 10 at 2pm, while the Men’s Singles final is scheduled for the following day on Sunday July 11 at 2pm.

Both finals will take place on Centre Court, with Doubles and Wheelchair Finals also set to be held this weekend – with draws still to be confirmed by the results of latest matches.

Draws for the Wheelchair Men’s and Women’s Singles, as well as doubles matches, were announced on Tuesday July 6.

Who is playing in the Men’s and Women’s Singles semi finals?

After the quarter finals saw Federer, Marton Fucsovics, Karen Khachanov and Felix Auger-Aliassime knocked out of the competition, the Men’s Singles semi finals of Wimbledon 2021 will see Novac Djokovic play Shapovalov on Centre Court, followed by Italian player Matteo Berrettini playing against Hurkacz.

The Women’s Singles semi finals have got underway today, with world number one Australian Ashleigh Barty set to take on German Angelique Kerber at around 1.30pm on Centre Court today (July 8).

Aryna Sabalenka, 23-year-old top ranker from Belarus, will take to Centre Court after that and face off against Karolína Plíšková no earlier than 2.45pm today.

Today (July 8), British number two world rank for Wheelchair Men’s Singles, Alfie Hewett, will face off against Joachim Gerard for a spot in the semi final, while fellow Brit Gordon Reid will play Japanese star and number one single’s rank, Shingo Kunieda.

In the Wheelchair Women’s Singles quarter final, winner of last year’s US Open Jordanne Whiley will play against Aniek Van Koot and Brit Lucy Shuker will take on Dutch number one singles rank Diede De Groot.

Whoever prevails from each of these matches in the semi final will progress to this weekend’s final matches, which will decide who takes the Grand Slam trophy win at this year’s tournament.

To find out more about the order of play and players competing, visit: https://www.wimbledon.com/.

