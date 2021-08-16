Will Mark Cavendish be at the 2021 Tour of Britain? SNS Group Jeff Holmes.

The 2021 Tour of Britain is set to get underway in the coming weeks, as the eight-stage men’s professional road cycling stage race welcomes a host of top class cyclists for a race across the United Kingdom.

The 17th running of the modern version, and 80th British tour, will see the competitors being with a gruelling 180km route that will take them through the Cornish countryside, before taking in various locations on the route which will include Scottish cities Edinburgh and Aberdeen, the farthest north the race has ever been.

Like many large scale sporting events, last year’s competition was cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which means it’ll be the first time in two years that the race has taken place.

The previous winner of the Tour of Britain is Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel of team Corendon–Circus.

When is the 2021 Tour of Britain?

The tour will begin on Sunday September 5 until Sunday September 13 with the route ending in the north-east of Scotland in Aberdeen.

The Grand Départ will start in Cornwall on September 5, and sees riders race from Penzance to Bodmin via many of the area’s most popular tourist attractions.

Tour Of Britain 2021 Route Map

What is the 2021 Tour of Britain route?

September 5 – Stage one: Penzance to Bodmin – 180.8km

September 6 – Stage two: Sherford to Exeter – 184km

September 7 – Stage three: Llandeilo to National Botanic Garden of Wales – 18.2km

September 8 – Stage four: Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno – 209.7km

September 9 – Stage five: Alderley Park to Warrington – 152km

September 10 – Stage six: Carlisle to Gateshead – 192.7km

September 11 – Stage seven: Hawick to Edinburgh – 194.7km

September 12 – Stage eight: Stonehaven to Aberdeen – 173km

How can I watch the 2021 Tour of Britain?

Locals are being encouraged to go out and support the cyclists by finding a spot on the route and cheering them on as they pass, or even heading to the nearest finish line where you can roar them home.

If you're not able to get out and watch from the sidelines, you'll be able to catch all the action on TV too.

ITV4 will be broadcasting the Tour of Britain live three hours per day alongside a highlights program that will last an hour. You can also stream all the action on ITV player – even 30 days after the event.

Will Mark Cavendish be racing in the 2021 Tour of Britain?

He most certainly will be.

Cavendish was the first rider to be confirmed for 2021 Tour of Britain race.

The Isle of Man born cyclist has won more stages of the modern Tour than any other rider, with 10. Cavendish said "It is always an honour to race on the home roads of the Tour of Britain” following confirmation of his inclusion.