When is Andy Murray playing Cameron Norrie in Cincinnati? Is it on TV? Coverage and live stream details

Andy Murray takes on compatriot Cameron Norrie on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Scot defeated his fellow three-time Slam champion 7-6 (7/3) 5-7 7-5 in just under three hours in Cincinnati to progress to the second round.

Murray will now take on the British No 1 Cameron Norrie in the second round, which will be a stern test of the former World No 1’s credentials.

Norrie reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon during the summer and is one of the best players in the world on an American hard court.

When is Murray v Norrie?

The second-round tie in Ohio is due to be played on Wednesday, although the order of play has not been released so a time has not been set for the match.

Is Murray v Norrie on TV? Is there a live stream?