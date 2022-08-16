When is Andy Murray playing Cameron Norrie in Cincinnati? Is it on TV? Coverage and live stream details
Andy Murray got back on the winning horse on Monday night with a gruelling three-set victory over Stan Wawrinka at the Western and Southern Open.
The 35-year-old Scot defeated his fellow three-time Slam champion 7-6 (7/3) 5-7 7-5 in just under three hours in Cincinnati to progress to the second round.
Murray will now take on the British No 1 Cameron Norrie in the second round, which will be a stern test of the former World No 1’s credentials.
Norrie reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon during the summer and is one of the best players in the world on an American hard court.
When is Murray v Norrie?
The second-round tie in Ohio is due to be played on Wednesday, although the order of play has not been released so a time has not been set for the match.
Is Murray v Norrie on TV? Is there a live stream?
Amazon hold the UK broadcast rights for the ATP main tour events and they will be showing the match on their Prime Video platform. Subscriptions cost £8.99. Alternatively, tennisTV show all the Masters 1000 series matches live and you can subscribe here.