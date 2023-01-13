Andy Murray will begin his 2023 Australian Open campaign on Tuesday when he takes on Matteo Berrettini in the first round.

The 35-year-old Scot, who has been a finalist in Melbourne on five occasions, is currently ranked 49 in the world and is therefore unseeded. This increased the danger of a difficult opening match at the tournament and those fears proved to be founded when he was paired with 13th seed Berrettini, who defeated Murray three times last year, including at the US Open.

When is Murray v Berrettini at Australian Open?

The order of play for Tuesday has not been released yet, but Murray is likely to play on a show court and it is anticipated that his match will take place in an evening session, meaning he should be playing during the morning back in the UK. Defending men’s champion Rafael Nadal is in action on Monday against Britain’s Jack Draper, as is women’s No 1 Iga Swiatek and Emman Raducanu, with the Brit playing Tamara Korptasch.

What channel is the Australian Open on in UK?