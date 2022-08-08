It has been an exciting couple of weeks for sports fans, with the Commonwealth Games taking place in the UK’s second biggest city, Birmingham.

Beginning on July 28, athletes from across the Commonwealth have been taking part in numerous sports, with Australia currently topping the medal table – closely followed by England.

However, the games are set to come to close this week with a closing ceremony that will celebrate over 5,000 athletes from 72 nations compete who have competed across 19 different sports.

The closing ceremony for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium in 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

The first multi-sport event hosted in Britain since the Glasgow games in 2014, the competition has seen Scotland pick up a grand total of 51 medals, with 13 of those being gold medal wins – which is a record medal haul for the nation.

Last week, athletes such as Eilish McColgan and Laura Muir picked up two iconic wins in the 10,000m and 1,500m respectively.

Muir’s win in particular ensured an historic games for Scotland, with her gold medal win securing Team Scotland’s best ever Commonwealth Games performance outside of Glasgow in 2014.

When does the Commonwealth Games end?

The Commonwealth Games are set to come to a close today (August 8).

At the end of the games, a closing ceremony will take place at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium, which will see the baton be handed on to the city of Victoria in Australia, who are scheduled to host the next Commonwealth Games in 2026.

How can I watch the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony on TV?

Similar to the opening games on July 28 which took place in the same venue, viewers can expect a spectacular ending to the games.

The audience were treated to an opening ceremony that included a number of nods to the host city, while viewers also saw a speech from activist Malala Yousafzai, alongside a giant raging bull and a Union Jack flag display involving more than 70 cars.

Reports indicate that tonight’s closing ceremony will once again include many nods to Birmingham, including a nod to popular TV drama show Peaky Blinders.

Said to recognise the cultural impact of the television hit, a segment of the up-and-coming theatre show ‘Peaky Blinders: the Redemption of Thomas Shelby’ will take place.

Musical artist Mvula will also perform Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ inspired track Red Right Hand, which is used as the Peaky Blinders theme tune.

Acts such as UB40, Beverley Knight, Dexys Midnight Runners, Goldie and ‘Pass The Dutchie’ hit-makers Musical Youth will also perform on the evening.

Chief creative office Martin Green said the Games intended to create a line-up of global artists from the West Midlands to showcase an “exhilarating musical production” with which to close the sporting event.