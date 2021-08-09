When do the Paralympics start? How many medals can be won at the Paralympic Games 2020 and who is competing for the UK? (Image credit: sportpoint/Getty Images)

The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 drew to a close on Sunday 8 August, as the Closing Ceremony paid tribute to a summer Olympic Games like no other.

Team GB left Tokyo with 65 medals in the bag – just two medals shy of its medal-winning record set at Rio 2016.

But the summer of sport is by no means over, as fans of the international championships can look forward to the Paralympic Games starting later this month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 and what we can expect.

When do the Paralympics start?

Traditionally held three weeks after the end of an Olympic Games, the Tokyo Paralympic Games will begin on Tuesday 24 August.

The Paralympic Games will last for ten days, with all the international sports action in the heart of Japan coming to an end on 5 September.

More than 300 hours of the Tokyo Paralympics, including its Opening Ceremony on 24 August, are set to be broadcast on Channel Four.

This will be the 16th summer Paralympic Games since they first began officially in 1960, with the Paralympic movement having been born in the UK at the London Olympic games in 1948.

What are the Paralympic Games?

Known as the International Stoke Mandeville Games until they were established as the Paralympic Games in 1960, the games first began in 1948 as Dr Ludwig Guttman arranged for the first ever competition for wheelchair athletes to be held on 29 June 1948 – as the Opening Ceremony marked the beginning of the London 1948 Olympic Games.

Athletes included World War II veterans with spinal injuries who had become involved in sports as a form of rehabilitation at Stoke Mandeville Hospital’s spinal injury centre opened by Dr Guttman at the request of the British government in 1944.

With 16 injured servicemen and women taking part in archery that day, the first Paralympic Games at Rome in 1960 saw over 400 athletes with impairments and disabilities take part.

The games have continued to be held alongside the Olympics every four years since.

How many Paralympic medals can be won?

With 539 medal events across 22 sports at the Paralympics, over 4,000 athletes will be competing to win one of the prestigious Paralympic medals.

At Rio 2016, the UK’s ParalympicsGB swimming team stormed to success – winning the most medals of any sport at the games as they scooped 47 of the team’s 147 total medal wins.

The medals for the Tokyo Paralympics use the design of a traditional fan to symbolise the games as a breath of fresh air blowing through the world, with the ‘kaname’ or binding point of the fan representing an aim of bringing people and athletes from across the world together.

To help visually impaired athletes experience the joy of winning a gold, silver or bronze Paralympic medal, the side of the medals have been etched with circular grooves – with one to three circles engraved depending on the medal won.

Who is competing for the UK at the Paralympics 2020?

With 51 athletes competing in the ParalympicsGB athletics team in Tokyo alone, the Paralympic Games UK team will see over 200 British athletes compete across 19 sports in total.

Among many Scots participating in the Tokyo Paralympics are powerlifter Micky Yule, from Edinburgh, para athlete Owen Miller and cyclist Aileen McGlynn OBE.

21-year-old Maria Lyle from Dunbar will be competing for the UK in T35 sprint events after winning two silver medals and a bronze medal for the UK in her Paralympics debut at Rio 2016.

These para athletes will be joined by ParalympicsGB sports stars such as Bethany Firth, the swimmer who became the most decorated UK para athlete at Rio 2016, cyclist Sarah Storey and para canoe champion Emma Wiggs.

The Paralympic Games in Tokyo will also see the debut of two new sports at the event, with para badminton and para taekwondo set to take place for the first time at a Paralympics from 1 and 2 September.

To view the full line-up of para athletes competing at Tokyo 2020 for ParalympicsGB, find out more here.

