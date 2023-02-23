Andy Murray is back in action at the Qatar Open on Thursday less than 24 hours after his energy-sapping second-round win over Alexander Zverev.

The Scot takes on French qualifier Alexandre Muller in the quarter-finals in Doha after producing a performance of customary grit to edge past Zverev 7-6 (5) 2-6 7-5 in a gruelling contest lasting more than three hours on Wednesday.

It followed a first round win over Lorenzo Sonego on Monday where Murray saved three match points and edged a final-set tie-break to claim a 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-4) victory in his first match since being beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round of the Australian Open in January.

Murray will face 26-year-old Muller for the first time after the player ranked 170th in the ATP world rankings caused an upset by knocking out both Nikoloz Basilashvili and Botic van de Zandschulp to reach the last eight.

Andy Murray faces Alexandre Muller in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

“He’s obviously had a good week this week," Murray said of his upcoming opponent. “Coming through qualifying, he will have played four matches now, so obviously likes these conditions. My coach will obviously watch some video and stuff tonight to get a bit more familiar with his game, but it’s an opportunity for me in the quarters tomorrow and time to rest up and get ready for that one.”

Murray is bidding to win the Qatar Open for a third time having lifted the trophy in 2008 and 2009.

When is Andy Murray v Alexandre Muller?

The Qatar Open quarter-final match is scheduled to take place at around 1pm UK time at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The start time could be pushed back depending on the duration of the earlier matches on Centre Court.

Is Andy Murray v Alexander Zverev on TV?

The Qatar Open quarter-final match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on items ordered from Amazon, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.