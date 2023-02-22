Andy Murray is back in action at the Qatar Open on Wednesday following his thrilling first-round win over Lorenzo Sonego.

The Scot takes on fourth seed Alexander Zverev in a second-round match after saving three match points and winning a final-set tie-break to beat Sonego 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-4) in Doha on Monday. Murray is playing in his first tournament since being beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round of the Australian Open in January.

Zverev, who was ranked as high as world number two before suffering a serious ankle injury last year, has won only two out of six matches so far this season. The German exited the Australian Open in the second round in a four-set defeat to Michael Mmoh.

Murray leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against Zverev. The last meeting between the two came in the second round of the 2021 Indian Wells Masters, with the German winning 6-4, 7-6(4).

Andy Murray faces Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Qatar Open. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

"He [Zverev] was one of the top players in the world and had a bad injury at the French Open last year and is just coming back from that," said Murray, who won in Doha in 2008 and 2009. “He's going to be improving every week just now. He's not quite back at the level he was but injuries take time. Hopefully, I can keep building on this one."

When is Andy Murray v Alexander Zverev?

The Qatar Open second round match is scheduled to take place at around 3pm UK time at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha. The start time could be pushed back depending on the duration of the earlier matches on Centre Court.

Is Andy Murray v Alexander Zverev on TV?

The Qatar Open second round match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on items ordered from Amazon, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.