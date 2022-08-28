What channel is Andy Murray on? US Open first round TV details, start time, Argentine opponent

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is ten years since Murray broke his major duck at the New York event by defeating Novak Djokovic in a five set epic in 2012 in what was the fifth Grand Slam final of his career at that point.

Murray, now 35 and battling cramp issues on the back of major hip surgery, returns a decade on as a tournament outsider as he looks to progress beyond the third round of a Slam for the first time since 2017.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scot faces a tough start with a first round match against Argentine 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo – a player renowned for his powerful forehand and who claimed his maiden ATP title last month at the Bastad Open.

Andy Murray during a practice session for the US Open tennis at Flushing Meadows. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Here is how you can watch the action…

Match details

Who: Andy Murray v Francisco Cerundolo

What: US Open first round

Where: Louis Armstrong Stadium, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

When: Monday, August 29, 4pm start UK time

How to watch Andy Murray v Francisco Cerundolo

Viewers in the UK can watch the US Open through Amazon Prime Video by selecting which match they wish to watch.

Existing Prime members can watch for no additional fees, while new customers can sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial with no commitment or contract.

After the completion of the trial, an Amazon Prime Video subscription costs £7.99 per month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items from the Amazon website.

The US Open’s YouTube channel will also be broadcasting extended highlights of matches throughout the tournament.

Head-to-head

Andy Murray and Franciso Cerundolo have never met before. This will be their first match against each other.

Odds