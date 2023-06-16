Andy Murray is back in action on Friday in the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open.

The Scot defeated Belgian minnow Joris De Loore 6-3 6-4 in the opening round on Tuesday just 48 hours after claiming his first title on home soil since Wimbledon 2016 with a straight sets win over Austrian Jurij Rodionov in the Surbiton Trophy final.

He then continued his good form in the midlands by easing past 27-year-old Frenchman Hugo Grenier in the second round, claiming a 6-3 7-5 victory in what was the first ever meeting between the pair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he will meet Swiss player Dominic Stephan Stricker, who is 117th in the ATP rankings, for a place in the semi-finals in their first ever head-to-head.

Andy Murray practices on day two of the Rothesay Open 2023 at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023.

Murray, who is currently ranked 44th in the world, has enjoyed a successful start to 2023, with a 20-9 win-loss record including winning Challenger events at both Surbiton and Aix En Provence. His record on grass this season is 7-0 after taking the decision to skip the French Open to focus on preparing for Wimbledon.

Murray will be hoping to stay in Nottingham for the rest of the week before returning to his happy hunting ground at Queen’s next week. And the Scot hopes this is all good preparation for SW19 next month, where the two-time champion could be seeded again.

Andy Murray v Dominic Stephan Stricker match details

The Nottingham Open quarter-final meeting takes place on Friday, June 16, 2023 on centre court at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. The match is scheduled to begin at 4pm.

Is Andy Murray v Dominic Stephan Stricker on TV?

The 2023 Nottingham Open second round match will be broadcast live by the BBC and is available to watch via Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. It will also be available to watch back on demand on BBC iPlayer.