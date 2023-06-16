All Sections
What channel is Andy Murray on? Is Nottingham Open on TV? How to watch quarter-final v Dominic Stephan Stricker

Andy Murray is back in action on Friday in the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
 Comment

The Scot defeated Belgian minnow Joris De Loore 6-3 6-4 in the opening round on Tuesday just 48 hours after claiming his first title on home soil since Wimbledon 2016 with a straight sets win over Austrian Jurij Rodionov in the Surbiton Trophy final.

He then continued his good form in the midlands by easing past 27-year-old Frenchman Hugo Grenier in the second round, claiming a 6-3 7-5 victory in what was the first ever meeting between the pair.

Now he will meet Swiss player Dominic Stephan Stricker, who is 117th in the ATP rankings, for a place in the semi-finals in their first ever head-to-head.

Andy Murray practices on day two of the Rothesay Open 2023 at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023.Andy Murray practices on day two of the Rothesay Open 2023 at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023.
Andy Murray practices on day two of the Rothesay Open 2023 at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023.

Murray, who is currently ranked 44th in the world, has enjoyed a successful start to 2023, with a 20-9 win-loss record including winning Challenger events at both Surbiton and Aix En Provence. His record on grass this season is 7-0 after taking the decision to skip the French Open to focus on preparing for Wimbledon.

Murray will be hoping to stay in Nottingham for the rest of the week before returning to his happy hunting ground at Queen’s next week. And the Scot hopes this is all good preparation for SW19 next month, where the two-time champion could be seeded again.

Andy Murray v Dominic Stephan Stricker match details

The Nottingham Open quarter-final meeting takes place on Friday, June 16, 2023 on centre court at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. The match is scheduled to begin at 4pm.

Is Andy Murray v Dominic Stephan Stricker on TV?

The 2023 Nottingham Open second round match will be broadcast live by the BBC and is available to watch via Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. It will also be available to watch back on demand on BBC iPlayer.

The tournament is also available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The subscription service offers 30-day free trials. Thereafter it will cost £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on items ordered from Amazon, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library. You can live stream the tennis from your TV, phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app.

