Andy Murray is back in action on Tuesday in the first round of the Nottingham Open just 48 hours after lifting the Surbiton Trophy.

The Scot defeated Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-3 6-2 in Sunday’s final to claim his first title on home soil since winning Wimbledon for the second time in 2016 and he will be looking to build on that ahead of next month’s event at SW19.

The 36-year-old took part in a light practice on Monday with coach Ivan Lendl by his side ahead of his first round match against Belgium’s Joris De Loore, who is ranked 198th in the world, in what will be the first ever meeting between the pair.

Murray, who is currently ranked 44th in the world, has enjoyed a successful start to 2023, with an 18-9 win-loss record including winning Challenger titles at both Surbiton and Aix En Provence. His record on grass this season is 5-0 after taking the decision to skip the French Open to focus on Wimbledon.

Andy Murray practices on day two of the Rothesay Open 2023 at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023.

The Nottingham Open is set to commence as planned on Tuesday despite what police described as an “horrific and tragic incident” in the city centre. A number of roads are closed following the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder after three people were found dead – two in Ilkeston Road and then a man in Magdala Road.

Tournament organisers announced that play will go ahead as scheduled, but warned spectators to expect delays en route.

Andy Murray v Joris De Loore match details

The Nottingham Open first round meeting takes place on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 on centre court at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. The start time is estimated to be around 3pm but will depend on the finishing time of the previous match.

Is Andy Murray v Joris De Loore on TV?