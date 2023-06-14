All Sections
What channel is Andy Murray on? Is Nottingham Open on TV? How to watch 2nd round match v Hugo Grenier

Andy Murray is back in action on Thursday in the second round of the Nottingham Open.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST
 Comment

The Scot defeated Belgian minnow Joris De Loore 6-3 6-4 in the opening round on Tuesday just 48 hours after claiming his first title on home soil since Wimbledon 2016 with a straight sets win over Austrian Jurij Rodionov in the Surbiton Trophy final.

Murray now faces 27-year-old Frenchman Hugo Grenier, who sits 127th in the ATP rankings, for a place in the quarter-finals at Nottingham in what will be the first ever meeting between the pair.

Murray, who is currently ranked 44th in the world, has enjoyed a successful start to 2023, with an 19-9 win-loss record including winning Challenger events at both Surbiton and Aix En Provence. His record on grass this season is 6-0 after taking the decision to skip the French Open to focus on preparing for Wimbledon.

Andy Murray practices on day two of the Rothesay Open 2023 at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023.Andy Murray practices on day two of the Rothesay Open 2023 at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023.
Andy Murray practices on day two of the Rothesay Open 2023 at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023.

Andy Murray v Hugo Grenier match details

The Nottingham Open second round meeting takes place on Thursday, June 15, 2023 on centre court at the Nottingham Tennis Centre. The start time is not yet confirmed.

Is Andy Murray v Hugo Grenier on TV?

The 2023 Nottingham Open second round match will be broadcast live by the BBC and is available to watch via Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. It will also be available to watch back on demand on BBC iPlayer.

The tournament is also available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The subscription service offers 30-day free trials. Thereafter it will cost £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on items ordered from Amazon, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library. You can live stream the tennis from your TV, phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app.

