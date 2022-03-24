What channel is Andy Murray on? How to watch Andy Murray v Federico Delbonis at the Miami Open

The Scot will take on Argentine opponent Federico Delbonis at the ATP Masters 1000 event, and will be looking to bounce back from his second round exit to Alexander Bublik at last week’s Indian Wells.

The pair have met once before with Dalbonis emerging victorious in three sets at the 2016 BNP Paribas Open.

Murray is a two-time Miami Open champion but has not played at the tournament since 2016, when it was still being held at its former home in Key Biscayne, prior to making the move to the Hard Rock Stadium.

The winner of the tie will meet top seed Daniil Medvedev in the second round.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Andy Murray’s match, including how to watch …

When is Andy Murray’s next match?

Andy Murray will take on Federico Delbonis in the first round of the Miami Open on Thursday, March 24, at an estimated 11pm UK time.

The tournament is held at Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA.

What channel is Andy Murray on?

Andy Murray’s match against Federico Delbonis will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on items ordered from Amazon, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

You can live stream the tennis from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app.