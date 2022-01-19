What channel is Andy Murray on? Australian Open second round opponent, TV channel and stream details

The Scot hadn’t won at the Grand Slam Down Under since reaching the fourth round in 2017 and, after defeat in 2019, thought his career was over.

His comeback after hip surgery though was met with a rousing roar on the John Cain Arena court and set up progress to the second round of the tournament, which will have a new winner this year with defending champion Novak Djokovic not taking part.

Here’s who and when Murray will be playing after his five-set thriller over Nikoloz Basilashvili, and how to tune in and watch…

Who is Andy Murray playing next?

After defeating Basilashvili, Murray the 34-year-old earned a second round spot against Taro Daniel. He is world number 120 and the pair have met once before with Murray defeating Daniel on international duty with the GB Davis Cup team in 2016. Daniel’s best ever finish in Australia is the second round – Murray has reached the final five times.

When is Andy Murray playing next?

The second round match will be on John Cain Arena around 6.30am on Thursday morning, British time, which will close off the morning session in Melbourne.

How to watch

Eurosport holds the rights for UK broadcast of the Australian Open. Two channels Eurosport 1 & 2 will show day session matches from midnight (GMT) and the Australian evening sessions start around 8am UK-time and finish around lunchtime.

They’ll be shown on Sky channels 410/411, BT TV 435/436 or Virgin channels 521/522.

Eurosport can also be streamed via Discovery+ which costs £6.99 per month.

When is the Australian Open final?

The tournament began in Melbourne Park on Monday, January 17. The final weekend is scheduled for January 29 and 30 with the women’s final on Saturday and the men closing the competition.

What’s the prize at stake at the Australian Open?

Andy Murray has been a finalist five times without winning the Norman Brookes Cup – the trophy for the men’s singles winner.

The winner will also pocket $4.4m Australian dollars, the runner-up half of that total and the beaten semi-finalists half again at $1.1m. These prizes have been boosted following last year’s cancelled competition.

Match odds

After winning in the first round, Murray's odds dropped dramatically in some markets though he is still available at his starting price of 80/1 with some bookmakers.

R2 match: Andy Murray 1/4 (Various) Taro Daniel 10/3 (bet365, Boylesports, McBookie)

Outright winner: Daniil Medvedev 7/4 (skybet), Alexander Zverev 16/5 (PaddyPower), Rafa Nadal 5/1 (McBookie), Andy Murray 80/1 (Betfred)