WATCH: 'Scottish Hammer' makes eye-catching tackle during NFL game

Scottish NFL punter Jamie Gillan, dubbed 'The Scottish Hammer', made waves in the NFL last night after an impressive tackle during Cleveland Browns' pre-season friendly against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gillan, originally from Inverness, chased down his own punt to tackle the Buccanners player close to their 30-yard line.

It was another eye-catching moment from the punter, who was signed by the Browns as an undrafted rookie in April. Earlier in pre-season, Gillan had made an impressive 74-yard punt against the Indianapolis Colts and was filmed making 60-yard field goals during practice.

The Scot is aiming to make the Browns' final squad after it's cut down to 53 players at the end of this month.

Gillan previously played rugby in Edinburgh before moving to the United States where he transitioned to the American sport in 2014. He played college football at Arkansas-Pine Bluff before being picked up by the Browns.