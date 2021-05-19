The 2021 US PGA Championship is almost upon us.

A star-studded field of golf’s elite will return to the Kiawah Island course to compete at the USPGA for the first time since 2012 when Rory McIlroy took the honours.

McIlroy is tipped to be in contention to lift the Wanamaker Trophy, which he also won two years later at the Valhalla Golf Club, after victory at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month.

The Northern Irishman will face stiff competition from a strong field of fierce competitors, which includes Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and world number one Dustin Johnson.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the second major of the year.

When is the US PGA Championship?

In 2021, the US PGA Championship will begin on Thursday 20 May.

A full-strength field will take to the first tee for two rounds at Kiawah Island over 20 and 21 May before the customary cut sees the leaders qualify for rounds three and four on 22 and 23 May.

The tournament will conclude on Sunday 23 May with the fourth and final round of golf followed by a presentation ceremony when the Wanamaker Trophy is handed to the tournament winner.

What are the tee times at Kiawah Island?

The first three competitors from the 156 professionals vying for Kiawah glory will tee off from hole one at 12noon (BST) on 20 May.

McIlroy will start from hole 10 at 1.33pm (BST) on 20 May with 2018 and 2019 winner Brooks Koepka and 2017 winner Justin Thomas.

The last players will tee off at 7.37pm (BST) on 20 May.

The first group will start on hole one at 12noon (BST) on 21 May, with McIlroy, Koepka and Thomas starting at 6.58pm (BST) on the second day.

How can I watch the PGA Championship on TV?

The PGA Championship is being aired live on Sky Sports all week.

The satellite TV provider and broadcaster will be screening the action live from Kiawah Island on its dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel.

Sky customers who subscribe to the channel will get unprecedented coverage of the entire 2021 USPGA and all the twists and turns that go with it.

Sky Sports Golf costs £18 per month to add as an individual channel for customers, while the complete sports package costs £25 per month.

How can I live stream the USPGA Championship?

Sky Sports customers can stream the 2021 PGA Championship through the Sky Go app on various digital devices, including phones and tablets.

Non-Sky customers can opt for a day or month pass of Sky Sports channels through NOW TV without committing to a lengthy contract.

The cost of NOW TV passes vary from £9.99 for a day pass to £33.99 for a month pass and can be streamed through the NOW TV app.

The NOW TV app can be found on most smart TVs, as well as phones, tablets and computers - depending on your viewing preference.

Who is favourite to win the 2021 PGA Championship?

McIlroy is the hot favourite to win a third USPGA Championship with many of the online bookies, according to oddschecker.com.

The 2012 and 2014 victor is 11/1 with a host of bookmakers from Bet365, SkyBet, PaddyPower and WilliamHill just 24 hours before the first tee.