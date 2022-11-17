One of the most prestigious tournamnents in snooker – and the first Triple Crown event of the 2022/23 season – is approaching the quarter final stage.

First held in 1977, this year’s UK Championship is the 46th time the finest players in the world have competed for the title.

Last year’s defending champion Zhao Xintong is already out at the York Barbican, having lost 2–6 in the first round to Sam Craigie, as is elder statesman Jimmy White, who at the age of 60 became the oldest player to qualify for the tournament's final stages since 63-year-old Eddie Charlton in 1993.

Sadly Scottish interest came to an end after John Higgins was defeated in the last round, but armchair potters will be keen to see whether Ronnie O’Sullivan can land yet another record after advancing to the quarter finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is in the quarter finals and when will they be played?

So far four players have advanced to the quarter finals – Ronnie O’Sullivan, Tom Ford, Mark Allen and Sam Craigie.

The other four quarter finalists will be decided today (November 17), with afternoon and evening sessions scheduled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronnie O'Sullivan is hoping to claim yet another record at this year's UK Championships.

The quarter finals will then be played on Friday, November 18, with two sessions at 1pm and 7pm, followed by the semi finals on Saturday, November 16, played at 1pm and 7pm.

When is the final and what is the format?

The final will be played on Sunday, November 20, and will be the best of 19 frames (first player to reach 10 frames wins).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is favourite to win?

It will come as no surprise to anybody that Ronnie O’Sullivan is the bookies’ favourite to win, with odds of 5/4. Judd Trump is second favourite priced at 7/2, followed by Mark Allen (5/1), Ding Junhui (12/1), Tom Ford (22/1) and Jack Lisowski (22/1).

What is the prize money?

The event, sponsored by car retailer Cazoo, features a total prize fund of £1,205,000, up from £1,009,000 in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner receives £250,000, with the runner-up landing £100,000 and semi-finalists £50,000.

Quarter-finalists get £25,000, followed by £15,000 for the last 16, £10,000 for the last 32, £7,500 for the last 48, £5,00 for the last 80, and £2,500 for those knocked out in the first round.

The player who gets the highest break in the tournament gets an additional £15,000.

What record can Ronnie O’Sullivan achieve at this year’s UK Championship?

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Ronnie O’Sullivan wins the 2022 UK Championship he will become the first player to win a single ranking title eight times – extending the record he currently holds jointly with Stephen Hendry.

He already holds the record for the most World Championship wins (seven – joint with Hendry), most Masters titles (seven), most Triple Crown titles (21) and most ranking titles (39).

How can I watch the UK Championship?