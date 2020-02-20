Tysonn Firy net worth: how much the Gypsy King has made since his dramatic comeback

At one point he looked finished, now he's riding higher than ever before.

Win or lose, when he heads to Las Vegas this weekend (22 February) to settle a score with Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury knows he will return with yet another handsome pay-check.

A third fight would likley mean another big pay day for both men. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ever since his return to the sport in 2018, Fury’s rise back to the top has been unstoppable, and his superstar status has been reflected in his earnings over the past two years.

With fight fans already salivating over the prospect of Wilder v Fury 2, it’s expected that the re-match will prove to be one of the most lucrative nights in the towering boxer’s career.

Here’s everything you need to know:

How much did Fury earn from his first match with Wilder?

What does a millionaire dress like? This, sometimes. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The first match, which ended in a draw by the judge’s scores, came with a £2.3 million pay-out for Fury.

However, he was also entitled to half of the pay-per-view sales, so that figure will have risen significantly.

Fury versus Wilder was purchased by over 300,000 boxing fans in the US alone, bringing in over $24 million in revenues.

How much will he earn from the re-match?

The purse for Wilder and Fury’s re-match has been set at £7 million, with the two fighters once again set to split the Pay Per View profits down the middle.

Some have estimated that the latter could go as high as £60 million.

With all of the anticipation generated from their first bout and the eagerness to see its controversial ending corrected, Wilder v Fury 2 could be the biggest pay-day in the Gypsy King’s career.

Promoter Bob Arum has predicted that the re-match might even outstrip 2015’s megastar contest between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao, which brought in over £400 million, claiming that “They were the little guys, here we have the biggest men in the sport.”

Given that either man will be able to invoke a trilogy fight if he loses the re-match, it seems safe to assume that both men will be making plenty more money from this rivalry before they’re through.

What is Fury’s net worth today?

Today, Tyson Fury is estimated to have a net worth of around £100 million.

All the more astonishing when you consider that in 2018, following his two year absence from the sport due to mental health issues and drug bans, the fighter’s bank balance was reported to total just £56,000.

There have been several stages to his epic economic comeback, not least of which was the first fight with Wilder. Aside from the healthy pay-day he took home from the fight itself, the match instantly raised Fury’s profile to perhaps the highest point it has ever been.

Immediately following the bout, Fury signed a five-fight deal with ESPN and Top Rank which is thought to be worth around £80 million.

His increased status as a celebrity also allowed him to make a highly lucrative appearance in a WWE professional-wrestling ring, facing off against fellow giant Braun Strowman. Fury won the fight and reportedly took home around £11 million for his troubles.

The story of his recovery and resurgence also struck a chord with fans around the world to the point that when his autobiography, Behind the Mask, was released in November 2019, it reached the No.1 spot on Amazon’s charts within 24 hours.