Trail race proves no burden as hundreds gather

The annual Devil’s Burdens Hill Relay took place from Falkland Estate.

The always popular event attracted 150 teams from all over the country. writes Shane Fenton. Teams comprise six runners with two running solo legs and pairs running the other legs. Both Falkland Trail Runners and Glenrothes Triathlon Club were represented with four and two teams respectively. The best performance came from the FTR mixed team who finished third in their category.

Results were: 43rd & third mixed team - (Mixed Nuts) Louise Lessells, Dave Clark, Arran Lowden, Ruth Sharp, Hailey Marshall and Chris Russell.4 hours 22 minutes 05 seconds.

93rd -(FTR Vixens) Zoey Johnston, Susie Harley, Susanne Lumsden, Laura Henderson, Karen Bayne and Lizzie Martin. 5h 06m 24s.

99th- (FTR IT Band) Lee Cessford, Kevin Funnell, Robert Leggett, Russ Valentine, Martin Kirkbride and Gordon Coull. 5h 13m 04s.

108th- (GTC Dying to TRI) Lee Kinnell, Keith Breckinridge, Matt Bowen, Nicola Philp, Wendi Duncan and Ian Goldie. 5h 24m 38s.

118th- (GTC TRI’ing till we Drop) Karen Forsyth, Barry Davie, Andy Milne, Mairi McRobbie, Andrea Gellan and Lee Kinnell. 5h 37m 05s.

134th- (FTR Headless Chickens) David Pease, Andy Cameron,Tony Gallagher, Graeme Braid, Eric Nachman and Andy Harley. 5h 55m 02s.

The overall winning team on the day were Carnethy HRC.