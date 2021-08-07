Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sifan Hassan wins 10,000m to add to her 5000m title as Eilish McColgan finishes ninth

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan wins the women's 10,000m final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Hassan is only the second woman to do the 5000m and 10,000m Olympic double, following Tirunesh Dibaba, the Ethiopian who achieved the feat at the 2008 Games.

Hassan, who was beaten to silver by Laura Muir in the 1500m on Friday, pulled clear on the final bend to finish ahead of Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain and world-record holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia in 29min 55.32sec.

McColgan, whose time of 31:04.46 was slower than her personal best, said: “I know I’m in the shape of my life so I’m a little bit disappointed, but I suppose I have to take into account the heat and humidity.

Eilish McColgan lies flat out after a gruelling 10,000m at the Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Rob Carr/Getty Images

“It’s all fair and well saying I think I can run a PB and I can run fast, but the conditions were just so, so tough.”

Britain’s women’s 4x400m relay squad – with Scotland’s Nicole Yeargin in the quartet – finished fifth behind the USA, Poland and Jamaica, while the men’s 4x400m was also won by the US.

Morgan Lake pulled out of the high jump final as the British injury curse struck again on the final night of competition at the Olympic Stadium.

The 24-year-old suffered a foot injury and joined Adam Gemili, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Dina Asher-Smith in having fitness problems ruin their Games.