Tokyo Olympics 2020: Katarina Johnson-Thompson pulls out of heptathlon as GB injury jinx strikes again

Katarina Johnson-Thompson receives medical attention after injuring her right calf during the heptathlon 200m. Picture: Rob Carr/Getty Images

The world champion has pulled out of the heptathlon in Japan after suffering an injury to her right calf in the 200m.

She ruptured her left Achilles in December but fears she had suffered a reoccurrence have been eased, despite the 28-year-old’s Olympics being over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Katarina Johnson-Thompson sustained an injury to her right calf during the 200m and has had to withdraw from the heptathlon,” a British Athletics statement read.

The injury forced Katarina Johnson-Thompson out of the heptathlon. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

“It is not a repeat of her recent Achilles injury which was on her left leg.”

Johnson-Thompson refused treatment and a wheelchair on the track to pick herself up and finish the race, limping over the line, but was disqualified for leaving her lane after falling.

The 28-year-old was spotted having treatment between jumps in the high jump on Wednesday morning and seemed to be limping then.

She fought back from the serious injury and surgery in December and had downplayed her medal chances but was sitting fifth after three events before disaster struck with around 100m to go.

Johnson-Thompson lies injured on the track at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Picture: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

It was due to be her first full heptathlon since winning the world title in Doha in 2019 due to the pandemic and injury.

Her disqualification left her last and 1,082 points behind overnight leader Anouk Vetter. Defending champion Nafi Thiam sits third.

Johnson-Thompson dropped to fifth after the shot put, her first event of the night, and was 139 points adrift of Thiam, although only 45 off Noor Vidts in third.

She had opened the morning with a strong 100 metres hurdles winning her heat in 13.27 seconds – her second fastest time ever.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson managed to get up and limp to the finish line after her injury but was later disqualified. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

In the high jump she cleared 1.86m – 12cm off her personal best – and failed at 1.89m to leave her with 2138 points.

It was more injury woe for Team GB on the track as Dina Asher-Smith had already pulled out of the 200m having failed to make the 100m final. She revealed she had been battling a serious hamstring injury suffered in the trials in June.

Adam Gemili also tore his hamstring at the last minute before his 200m heat and walked the race.

Great Britain have won just one medal at the Olympic Stadium so far, Keely Hodgkinson’s impressive silver in the women’s 800m.

Jodie Williams reached the women’s 400m final after running a personal best of 49.97 seconds.

In the morning session Andrew Pozzi made the 110m hurdles final for the first time in his career. The world 60m champion finished fourth in his semi-final in 13.32secs.

The USA’s Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record to clinch the 400 metres hurdles gold medal.

The 21-year-old clocked 51.46 seconds having previously set a world best of 51.90secs to become the first woman to break the 51-second barrier in June.

Dalilah Muhammad, of the US, was second in 51.58s – which also broke McLaughlin’s previous record. The Netherlands’ Femke Bol claimed bronze.

Emmanuel Korir won the men's 800 metres, the fourth time in a row a Kenyan has won the Olympic title. His compatriot Ferguson Rotich took silver and Patryk Dobek of Poland claimed the bronze.

Peruth Chemutai became the first Ugandan woman to win an Olympic gold when she triumphed in the 3,000m steeplechase.

A message from the Editor: