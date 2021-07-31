Tokyo Olympics 2020: First female windsurfung medal in 13 years re-writes Wilson family history

Emma Wilson landed Britain’s first women’s windsurfing Olympic medal since Beijing 2008 – and re-wrote family history.

By David Oliver
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 9:16 am
Great Britain's Emma Wilson celebrates after finishing in third place to take the bronze medal in the Women's Windsurfer - RS:X Medal Race at Enoshima (Photo credit: Thomas Bakker/PA Wire via DPA)
A quarter of a century after her mother came up short the 22-year-old confirmed a windsurfing bronze medal for Great Britain in Enoshima.

Wilson only finished outside the top five once in 12 preliminary races and knew that an elusive place on the podium was in the bag.

In benign conditions Wilson ceded the silver medal position to Charline Picon of France, who streaked over the line in first place. China's Lu Yunxiu, who knew she would take gold so long as she closely trailed her two medal rivals, carefully tracked Wilson over the line before all three medallists celebrated by leaping into the sea.

British windsurfer Bryony Shaw was last to medal when she took bronze in Beijing in 2008.

And there was particular satisfaction for the Wilson household after her mother, Penny Way, finished in sixth and seventh in the 1992 and 1996 Games respectively.

