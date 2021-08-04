Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ben Maher wins showjumping gold but it’s agony for Scott Brash

British gold medallist Ben Maher, on board Explosion W, shows off his gold medal after being crowned Olympic showjumping champion. Picture: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

But it was agony for his Team GB colleague Scott Brash who did not make the jump-off.

The Peebles rider, on Hello Jefferson, produced an immaculate jumping round, but one time fault ended their medal chances.

“I am gutted,” Brash said. “I thought the horse jumped amazingly. Four tenths of a second too slow – my fault.

Scott Brash, riding Hello Jefferson, saw his medal chances ended by a time fault. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

“I cannot fault the horse, I am absolutely delighted with him. We will knuckle down and try to deliver a medal for the team (later this week).”

Maher, Brash, Nick Skelton and Peter Charles combined to help Britain to team gold at London 2012 and Maher has now added individual title glory after living up to his tag as pre-Games favourite.

The 38-year-old produced a dazzling display under the floodlights to give Team GB its second successive Olympic showjumping champion following Skelton’s success with Big Star in Rio five years ago.

Thirty combinations contested the final, with six going through to a jump-off before Maher triumphed from silver medallist Peder Fredricson, of Sweden, and Holland’s Maikel van der Vleuten in bronze.

Maher’s victory gave the Great Britain equestrian team a fifth Olympic medal in Tokyo, equalling their record haul achieved in London.

Maher will marry his American fiancee Sophie at home in Hertfordshire later this month and will now enjoy a double celebration.

“I don’t know what was more pressure – this, or getting married in a fortnight,” said Maher, who had some time off from the sport early last year for planned back surgery.

“But there are so many people who have contributed to make this possible, and hopefully we will get home and have a big celebration.”

Maher won by 17 hundredths of a second, delivering a memorable jump-off round to take the Olympic title.

Paying tribute to 12-year-old gelding Explosion W, Maher added: “I have had many good horses in my career, but I won’t ride another one like him.

“That is a big statement, but he is just an intelligent horse, a fun horse to be around and a real athlete. He is not a normal horse.”

