Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Team GB women set new national record as they reach 4x100m relay final

Team GB are into the women's 4x100m relay final

The 200m champion tore her hamstring last month and pulled out of the 200m after failing to qualify for the 100m final but she was back on the track on Thursday, running the third leg as GB finished ahead of the USA and Jamaica in 41.55 seconds.

Asher-Smith’s team-mates included Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, and Daryll Neita, and the quartet after expected to go again in Friday’s final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to BBC Sport after the heat Asher-Smith said: "There was never any doubt in my mind that I'd be lining up here today because the relay's really important; we got a bronze medal in Rio.

"The ladies are in great shape, they're incredibly talented, so I knew I had to rest up and get ready for the team event. I've been training hard to get ready."

Jamaican duo Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won gold in the 100m and silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce were not involved in the heats but are expected to compete in Friday’s final.

Team GB men progressed to their final as Chijindu Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished second in their heat in 38.02 seconds.

In the 110m hurdles final Andrew Pozzi of Great Britain finished seventh, with Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment winning gold ahead of Team USA’s Grant Holloway.

Morgan Lake of GB progressed to the women's high jump final but team-mate Emily Borthwick, despite equalling her personal best, was just short of the automatic qualifying height.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.