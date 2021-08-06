Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Rio repeat for GB women as they take bronze in 4x100m relay

Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita celebrate winning bronze

Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith, and Daryll Neita replicated GB’s performance of Rio 2016, with Lansiquot claiming a first Olympic medal.

Briana Williams, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson were the hot favourites going into the sprint relay final and it was no surprise when they powered home in 41.02 seconds, well ahead of silver medallists the USA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British quartet had set a national record of 41.55 seconds in the semi-finals, running faster than they did at Rio 2016 and Doha 2019.

They couldn’t equal that time in the final, but overcame a clunky first baton exchange between Philip and Lansiquot to ensure Neita was best of the rest behind Jamaica and the United States as she took over on the anchor leg and ensured Britain finished in 41.88 seconds, 0.2 seconds clear of Switzerland in fourth.

Speaking afterwards Philip said: “I tried my best; my changeover wasn't the best but we’ve worked hard as a team. We've got such a great team, such great support. We got a medal and that's what counts.

"We're competitors against each other but we have such a good chemistry and we love it on the track because we all want to get a medal.”

Lansiquot added: "I absolutely did feel pressure. I'm sorry to my granny and dad – everyone watching probably had a heart attack.

"We needed to trust the chemistry and we knew we could. I'm so proud that it's my first Olympic medal, and I'm so chuffed."

Asher-Smith explained how she saw “quite a few people” on her leg and just focused on getting the baton to Neita as quickly as possible, adding: “I'm one of the best sprint athletes in the world and I just needed to keep it coming round the bend and make sure I came into Daryll like a train."

Neita continued: "I crossed the line in 2016 getting a bronze in Rio and was sure we could do it again. I’m super proud of us – there’s no limits for us."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.