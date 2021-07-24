Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski safely through in men's doubles

Neal Skupski and Jamie Murray celebrate defeating Andres Molteni and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina

The match marked the return of the Murray / Skupski partnership, the duo having been regular partners before Murray linked up again with Bruno Soares, and the pair saved a match point in an eventual 6-7 (3) 6-4 13-11 victory over the South Americans.

Murray and Skupski struggled to find their rhythm in the early stages of the match, going a set down after a nail-biting opener.

Despite an early exit looking likely as they trailed 3-1 in the second set, they turned things around to finish 6-4 and take the match to a third set.

They then completed an unlikely turnaround as Murray joined brother Andy in the next round of the men’s doubles, the Scot and Joe Salisbury producing something of an upset against French second seeds Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

