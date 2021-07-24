Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Heather Watson out in first round of women's singles

Heather Watson lost her first-round match to Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany

The 119th seed took one hour and 49 minutes to see off Watson’s challenge ahead of her doubles match with Laura Siegemund against Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova of Russia later today.

Watson was undoubtedly the favourite going into this match, being ranked more than 50 places above Friedsam but during the first set failed to take advantage of two opportunities at 3-3 and 4-4 with the German seizing advantage during a tie-break, winning 7-6 (7-5).

Friedsam took confidence from that and when Watson spurned another chance to level the second set at 4-4, her opponent held, breaking once more to seal the match with a 6-3 triumph in the second to take the match 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

Watson won’t compete in the women’s doubles and it remains to be seen if she will participate in the mixed doubles.

