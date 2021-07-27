Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury advance to men's doubles quarter-finals

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury kept Team GB’s hopes of a medal in the tennis alive after a 6-2 7-6 (7-2) victory over Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

By Patrick McPartlin
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 9:01 am
Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury celebrate winning a point against Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The pair dismissed France’s Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round in straight sets and did likewise on Tuesday morning.

They will face either Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig of Croatia, or America’s Rajeev Ram and Frances Tiafoe in the next round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Murray is eyeing a fourth Olympic medal, something no man has achieved since tennis returned to the Games in 1988.

The men’s doubles is his sole chance of a medal after being advised not to compete in the singles and doubles after picking up a thigh strain at the start of the Games.

Brother Jamie and partner Neal Skupski lost in straight sets yesterday to Ben McLachlan and Kei Nishikori of Japan.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Naomi Osaka was a surprise exit in the third round of the women’s singles, losing to Marketa Vondrousova.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Andy MurrayFrance
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.