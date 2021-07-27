Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury advance to men's doubles quarter-finals

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury celebrate winning a point against Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz

The pair dismissed France’s Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round in straight sets and did likewise on Tuesday morning.

They will face either Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig of Croatia, or America’s Rajeev Ram and Frances Tiafoe in the next round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murray is eyeing a fourth Olympic medal, something no man has achieved since tennis returned to the Games in 1988.

The men’s doubles is his sole chance of a medal after being advised not to compete in the singles and doubles after picking up a thigh strain at the start of the Games.

Brother Jamie and partner Neal Skupski lost in straight sets yesterday to Ben McLachlan and Kei Nishikori of Japan.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Naomi Osaka was a surprise exit in the third round of the women’s singles, losing to Marketa Vondrousova.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.