Teenager breaks down the boundaries at Falkland Cricket Club

History was made last Saturday when 15 year old Emma Halliwell became the first female to play in a senior match for Falkland Cricket Club.

Emma starred for the club’s third XI against Penicuik in an ESCA Division 7 match, scoring 20 runs.

She also fielded extremely well during the game.

Emma, along with younger brother Ian, has played at the club for several years starting off playing soft ball cricket before progressing on to hard ball.

A Falkland CC spokesman said: “Emma works very hard at her game and has been training all winter with South Caledonian Highlanders regional squad.

“A very proud moment for Emma, her family and the club.”

The club is running a new women and girls softball group which takes place at Scroggie Park every Sunday morning from 11.30 to 1pm.

The fun sessions are open to women and girls of all ages and abilities.

For details contact robert.nellies@btinternet.com