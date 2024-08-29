Team GB arrive at the Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Paris. | Getty Images

The Paris Paralympics are now underway - and Team GB are hoping to win plenty of medals.

First twinned with the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, the Paralympic Games have followed every summer and winter Olympic Games since.

Its history dates back further though, to 1948 when 19 British World War II veterans competed in sports. By 1960 the games attracted 400 athletes from 23 countries, and now it is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, with 4,520 athletes from 163 countries appearing at the 2020 edition.

This year, following its hugely successful Olympic Games, Paris is hosting the event, which kicked off on Wednesday, August 28, and will last for 10 days.

There will be 22 different sports at the Paralympics, each of which will be broken down into subcategories meaning athletes will compete against those with similar impairments.

It means there will be a total of 549 events over the 10 days of competition, all of which will be broadcast in the UK by Channel 4, both on television and on up to 18 streaming channels online.

Team GB are hoping to win plenty of golds, having finished the last Paralympics in Tokyo, second to only China with 41 gold medals (plus 38 silver and 45 bronze).

Here’s how they are getting on to hopefully exceed that total in 2024, with every gold medal at the games so far (this page will be updated as and when medals are won).