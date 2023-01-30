Super Bowl LVII, or 57, is almost upon us, as the NFL’s American football extravagansa once more lands on our TV screens.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Many of us will be taking the Monday morning off work, after a late night of over-indulgence while we watch the pinnacle of American sporting prowess and showbusiness. The drama, the excitement, the glamour, and all the usual American razzmatazz will be on full display in a full media spectacle. Are you going to a Super Bowl party? How will you watch it? When is it on? Don’t worry, we’ve got your covered with everything you need to know.

When is Super Bowl LVII?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Super Bowl 57 kicks off on the evening of Sunday, February 12. It was previously held each year during the first week in February, however a recent change to the regular season schedule meant that an extra game was added, which pushed the Super Bowl back by a week.

What time is Super Bowl LVII kick off UK time?

While the big game will kick off at around 4:30pm local time, this is 11:30pm in the UK, so you may want to take the Monday morning off for a lie in.

Where is Super Bowl LVII being held?

In 2023 the Super Bowl will be held at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, who this year did not make the playoffs and won’t be appearing.

Who is playing in Super Bowl LVII?

The two teams taking part in the Super Bowl have been decided by the playoffs, which have now finished. The NFL is split into two groups, the National Football Conference (NFC), and the American Football Conference (AFC). During the playoffs, each group plays among themselves until all other teams are eliminated, so that each conference produces a champion. The Super Bowl will be played between the NFC Champion, this year the Philadelphia Eagles – and the AFC Champion – The Kansas City Chiefs.

What are the Super Bowl LVII betting odds?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kansas City Chiefs: Paddy Power: 11/10. Betfair: 11/10. Skybet: 11/10.

Philadelphia Eagles: Paddy Power: 3/4. Betfair: 3/4. Skybet: 8/11.

Who is playing the Super Bowl LVII halftime show?

In the past, the Super Bowl halftime show has had a dazzling array of stars to help bring the glamour to the occasion, and this year is no different.

Previously we’ve had Prince, The Weekend, Tom Petty, Snoop Dogg, Beyonce, Maroon 5, Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Bruce Springsteen to name but a few.

This year Rihanna will take to the stage, but don’t be fooled. These shows often feature a few surprise guests who pitch in to help out on the odd song or two.

Who will be the referees for Super Bowl LVII?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officiating team for Super Bowl LVII will be: Referee: Carl Cheffers. Umpire: Roy Ellison. Down Judge: Jerod Phillips. Line Judge: Greg Bradley. Field Judge: Terry Brown. Back Judge: Greg Meyer. Side Judge: Eugene Hall. Replay Official: Kevin Brown

How can I watch Super Bowl LVII in the UK?