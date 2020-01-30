Super Bowl 2020: how to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers in the UK on TV and online

The San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs haven't appeared in a Super Bowl since their one and only title victory over 50 years ago, but have finally fulfilled their potential in 2020 after years of premature play-off departures

BBC and Sky Sports are providing coverage of Super Bowl LIV (Getty Images)

The 49ers, who dominated the game in the 80s, are without a Super Bowl win in 25 years, but have surprised many this season with their ferocious defence, earning a 13-3 record in the regular season.

While followers of the game will be keeping their eye on captivating Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and San Francisco's bulldozer tight end George Kittle, countless more will be tuning in for the halftime show in Miami featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The halftime-show has become as unmissable as the action on the turf for many, with Prince, Beyonce and The Rolling Stones among the previous performers to light up the interval period.

Whether you're a student of the NFL or a pop fan, the chances are you won't want to miss this Sunday's huge game - here's how to be one of the 100 million viewers tuning into Super Bowl LIV.

What time does Super Bowl kick-off?

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday 2 February, kicking off at 11.30pm UK time.

How do I watch the game on TV in the UK?

NFL fans have a choice of broadcaster this year with BBC and Sky Sports both providing coverage of Super Bowl LIV.

The BBC are providing build-up to the match on BBC Two at 23:00 GMT before coverage switches to BBC One at 23:25.

Alternatively viewers can tune in to the game online and watch via the channel's iPlayer streaming platform.

The Super Bowl will also be broadcast on Sky Sports, with the game expected to be on Sky Sports Main Event.

Those without Sky Sports can also purchase NFL Game Pass, which allows subscribers to watch any game they want online in both the regular season and playoffs. You can purchase a Super Bowl pass for £9.99.

Five players to watch

As the Super Bowl approaches, all eyes will be on Patrick Mahomes.

The 24-year-old Texan set the league alight in his first season as a starter last year, storming his way to the MVP award.

His second season was quiet in comparison, blighted by injury and overshadowed by Lamar Jackson's emergence. However, in the playoffs, he resdiscovered last season's form, or perhaps even surpassed it, reaffirming his status as one of the world's most exciting young sportsmen.

Amongst his highlights from last week was a 27-yard rushing touchdown in which he evaded five tackles.

The 49ers quarterback is Jimmy Garoppolo, who, like Mahomes, will be playing in his first Super Bowl.

He started his career as Brady's understudy at the Patriots and earned a massive contract in San Francisco after impressing on stand-in duty during Brady's 'deflategate' suspension.

The teams both boast star tight ends who play a very different role to one another. The Chiefs have Travis Kelce, who played through injury in the comeback against the Texans and still scored three touchdowns.

However, it was Niners tight end George Kittle that edged out Kelce for this year's All Pro team - he's a dual threat - a magnificent blocker and a dangerous weapon for Garoppolo to throw to.

Another to watch is Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill is commonly regarded to be the fastest player in the NFL and is consequently near-impossible to guard.