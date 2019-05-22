Step Rock swimmers are on-form in Glenrothes

Step Rock swimmers performed exceptionally well at the Novice and Fife Leagues when they were held at the Michael Woods in Glenrothes.

There were a few first time swims in the novice from Lottie, Iona, Oliver and Rory - and the youngsters handled the occasion well.

There were a couple of flashes or ‘too fast’ swims too from Jamie M in the 50 breaststroke and Oliver T in the 50 free.

Some of the St Andrews club’s swimmers also placed in the top three for their age groups.

There were first places for Megan S for 25 back, Oscar for 50 back, Cameron M for 50 Breast and Emily A for 25 fly.

Second places were awarded to Ruby A for 50 breast and Emma W for 50 free.

Elsie placed third in the 25 breast and James H was third in 25 free.

The relay teams were also on top form with the nine and under girls, Carly, Emily, Megan and Elsie coming second, and the 10 and over boys Jack A, Oscar, Cameron, Oliver also performing well.

There were also a huge amount of great PBs from all swimmers, and as usual a great team spirit from the Step Rockers.

In the Fife Leagues in the afternoon there was more success.

There were first places for Finch in the 200 breast which also gained him his fourth DRP time, Beinn for 100 breast, Corey in 100 fly, Ellie W and Sam C in 100 free, Davie in 50 breast and Finch in 100 back.

The Step Rock 9-11 boys team won all four of the 100m events and took the first four places in the 200m nominated event.

There were second places for Kayla in 100 breast swimming under 1:30 for the first time and Tommy in the 50 breast.

Third places went to Fraser for 100 back, Isla T for 100 fly, Rebecca for 50 breast, Anna H in 50 breast, Bernat also in 50 breast and Ellie in 200 breast.

For the coaches, the stand out swims were from Esmee in the 100 back and 200 breast which reflected good training and improvement in technique, Davie in 100 back which is his least favoured event, Tara in 100 breast with a strong finish and excellent stroke, Isla H in 100 fly with typical determination and a long stroke.

Anna S held her fast pace well in the 100 free.

Sam C swam an amazing 100 free with a very good time under 1:10 and Bernat excelled in his 100 free with very fast turns.

There were also some huge pbs for swimmers in the 200 breast event – Anna S took over 20 secs off her time, Esmee over 13 secs, Isla H over 19 secs, Corey 22 secs, Sam C more than 27 secs and Daniel over 28 seconds.

Other swimmers who had substantial pbs in this event were Freya H, Isla T, Kayla and Fraser S.

Second names not provided.