Stenhousemuir FC recruit new CEO from Scottish Fencing

Former Stirling Albion coach Blair Cremin has joined Stenhousemuir as chief executive.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 4:59 pm
New Stenhousemuir FC CEO, Blair Cremin. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Leaving a role as Pathways manager at Scottish Fencing, the new Ochilview boss will begin his job next month, succeeding Jamie Swinney who has taken up a similar position at neighbours Falkirk.

The new CEO is a former youth coach of the Bairns and at Stirling Albion and was also a regional development manager in Netball Scotland.

Warriors chairman Iain McMenemy said: “Blair stood out as he demonstrated a deep knowledge of football, as well as a proven track record in sports management. He will bring fresh thinking and new ideas and we are delighted to welcome him on board.”

The new CEO added: “My experience in football as a player, coach and administrator has shown me that football has the power to make a significant positive impact in people's lives, and we aspire for Ochilview to be a real hub for good, for the people of Stenhousemuir.”

