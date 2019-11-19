Sportsmen, women and clubs celebrated in Tweeddale
The driving force of all things sport in Tweeddale turned out on Friday night for the annual regional ClubSport Awards held at the Green Tree Hotel.
Hosted with charity Live Borders, the evening was a true celebration of success for sports men and women of all ages and abilities.
1. Tweeddale Clubsport Awards
European Running Mountain Champion Jacob Adkin was the Sports Personality of the Year winner. was presented by Alan MacDonald and accepted by Gregor Nicholson.(picture: Alwyn Johnston)
2. Tweeddale Clubsport Awards
Adrian Lucas presented members of the St Ronan's Bowling Club with the Club of the Year award.. Clubsport Tweeddale awards 2019 (picture: Alwyn Johnston)
3. Tweeddale Clubsport Awards
Alan Duncan presents the Junior Sports Personality of the Year award to athlete Ellie O'Hara. Tweeddale Clubsport Awards (picture: Alwyn Johnston)
4. Tweeddale Club Sport Awards
The Under 13 Peebles Netball - S1 Peebles High School Team were the Team of the Year Tweeddale Clubsport Awards (picture: Alwyn Johnston)
